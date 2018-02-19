Trey Gowdy: I’m sorry younger generation has grown up with mass shootings

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Sunday he’s sorry today’s teenagers have grown up in a time when mass shootings are a regular occurrence, even in places of refuge like churches and schools.

The Republican congressman said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” that he applauds the activism of the students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. Politicians like Gowdy, who take money from the National Rifle Association, are being targeted by the students.

“I’m sorry that you have grown up in a generation that has only known violence, and there’s no sanctuary, there’s no place of refuge, the schools aren’t safe, churches aren’t safe, concerts. I applaud their activism,” Gowdy said when asked what he would say to the students.

Gowdy said guns themselves are only one aspect that goes into a mass shooting, and he said people have to examine the shooter as well. – READ MORE

