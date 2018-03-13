Politics TV
Los Angeles Public School Teacher Filmed Hitting Trump Pinata with Students (VIDEO)
A Los Angeles-area public school has come under fire after a video of a teacher and students hitting a Donald Trump pinata was posted online.
A teacher at a Saddleback Valley United High School has reportedly come under fire after a video of a class hitting a Donald Trump pinata went viral online. The incident allegedly happened during a Spanish class but school officials have refused to provide details, including the teacher’s name.- READ MORE
Breitbart