Los Angeles Public School Teacher Filmed Hitting Trump Pinata with Students (VIDEO)

A Los Angeles-area public school has come under fire after a video of a teacher and students hitting a Donald Trump pinata was posted online.

A teacher at a Saddleback Valley United High School has reportedly come under fire after a video of a class hitting a Donald Trump pinata went viral online. The incident allegedly happened during a Spanish class but school officials have refused to provide details, including the teacher’s name.- READ MORE

