True Pundit

Politics TV

Los Angeles Public School Teacher Filmed Hitting Trump Pinata with Students (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

A Los Angeles-area public school has come under fire after a video of a teacher and students hitting a Donald Trump pinata was posted online.

A teacher at a Saddleback Valley United High School has reportedly come under fire after a video of a class hitting a Donald Trump pinata went viral online. The incident allegedly happened during a Spanish class but school officials have refused to provide details, including the teacher’s name.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Los Angeles Public School Teacher Filmed Hitting Trump Pinata with Students | Breitbart
Los Angeles Public School Teacher Filmed Hitting Trump Pinata with Students | Breitbart

A Los Angeles-area public school has come under fire after a video of a teacher and students hitting a Donald Trump pinata was posted online.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: