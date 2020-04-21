Los Angeles Mayor Says He May Block Major Events Until 2021

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti may block large events and gatherings in the city until next year.

Garcetti broached the possibility on Monday at a briefing with senior staff and department heads across the state government. Los Angeles Fire Department Deputy Chief Trevor Richmond summarized Garcetti’s comments in an email reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

“Large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year,” the email said.

Alex Comisar, a spokesman for the mayor’s office, confirmed Garcetti’s comments, saying, “the mayor was generally referencing studies of current and historical data and best practices for safely reopening our economy.”

The mayor appeared on CNN on Wednesday and reinforced his proposal without giving a definite timeline when he may begin approving gatherings such as concerts and professional sporting events. – READ MORE

