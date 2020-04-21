President Trump: Dems ‘go after Christian churches, but they don’t tend to go after mosques’; wonders if social distancing will be enforced for Ramadan

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of bias against Christians and Jews — and wondered if coronavirus social distancing policies will be enforced against Muslims during Ramadan.

“They go after Christian churches, but they don’t tend to go after mosques,” Trump said of Democrats during a news conference Saturday.

A reporter asked Trump about his retweet of conservative author Paul Sperry’s Twitter post, which asked, “Let’s see if authorities enforce the social-distancing orders for mosques during Ramadan (April 23-May 23) like they did churches during Easter.”

During Ramadan — a 30-day period which begins Thursday — Muslims don’t eat or drink between dawn and sunset.

Trump replied, “I would like to see that. And, you know, I just spoke with leaders and people that love mosques. They love mosques. And I’m all in favor of that. But I would say that there could be a difference. And we’ll have to see what will happen, because I’ve seen a great disparity in this country. I’ve seen a great disparity.”

The president then turned his attention to Democrats in Congress, particularly freshmen U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), and Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts).

“I mean, I’ve seen a very strong anti-Israel bent in Congress with Democrats,” Trump said, adding that it “was unthinkable seven or eight or 10 years ago. And now they’re into a whole different thing between Omar and AOC — I say AOC plus three; add them on. You have — I mean, the things that they say about Israel are so bad. And I — I can’t believe it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --