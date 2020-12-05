Los Angeles mayor orders residents to stay home as city nears “devastating tipping point”

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents, has imposed tighter stay-at-home restrictions and a three-week ban on in-person restaurant dining because of what county health director Barbara Ferrer called “terrifying increases in numbers” or coronavirus cases. On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a city order that spoke in apocalyptic tones as it ordered people to remain in their homes.

L.A. “is now close to a devastating tipping point” that could overwhelm the hospital system, “in turn risking needless suffering and death,” the mayor’s order said.

The order also bars gatherings of people outside of immediate households with some exceptions, and requires arriving travelers from outside the state to fill out an online form. However, it allows retail businesses to remain open for in-person shopping subject to a county curfew already in place.

A city spokesperson told CBS Los Angeles the order was issued to bring Los Angeles’ local order in line with the county’s most recent order. A copy of the order, and a full list of exempt activities, can be found online.

Garcetti also urged the police department and city attorney to enforce the order, which carries misdemeanor penalties. – READ MORE

