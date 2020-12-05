Louisville Mayor Declares Racism a ‘Public Health Crisis’

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) announced Tuesday that he has issued an executive order declaring racism a “public health crisis” in Kentucky’s largest city.

The order aims to address public safety and health, Black employment, and voter participation in several parts of Louisville after months of periodic protests sparked by the fatal, police-involved shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. The directive also urges officials to support mail-ballot voting and expanding early city voting.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declares racism a public health crisis: “Our systems are more than broken, they must be dismantled, and replaced.” https://t.co/8uV4BbptT7 pic.twitter.com/vUxdot2yVJ

“For too many Louisvillians, racism is a fact of daily life, a fact that was created and documented in our country’s laws and institutional policies like segregation, redlining, and urban renewal,” Fischer told reporters during a media briefing. – READ MORE

