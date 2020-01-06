Lori Loughlin hires prison expert to advise her on life behind bars: report

Lori Loughlin is in the process of preparing for a high-profile trial for her alleged participation in the college admissions scandal.

The actress, 55, currently faces up to 45 years behind bars and she’s reportedly hired a prison expert who is advising her on what life will be like in a correctional facility if she is sentenced.

“She has someone who is advising her what to do in case she loses her case and goes to prison,” a source told People magazine.

“The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes. That’s not to be construed that she thinks she’s going to lose her case. Lori is a planner, and she is doing what she needs to do for all contingencies.”

The source continued: “The whole point is to have someone tell her how to keep herself safe.” – READ MORE