It’s ‘Personal’: Iranian Supreme Leader Cries Over Trump Killing Soleimani

At the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani on Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei openly cried over the death of his top military leader.

Soleimani – head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization – was killed early Friday along with another key military leader, in a strategic airstrike ordered by President Trump. The aggressive move sent shockwaves throughout the region and has been followed by threats from Iran and more U.S. strikes targeting pro-Iran assets.

At Soleimani’s state-organized funeral Monday, Khamenei, who worked closely with the general for decades, uttered an emotional prayer.

“Oh Allah, they are in need of your mercy, and you are exalted above punishing your servants,” said Khamenei, standing over Soleimani’s casket and surrounded by Iranian military and political figures.

“Khamenei’s voice cracked under the weight of the moment during a funeral procession unlike any in Iran’s recent history,” The Associated Press reports. – READ MORE