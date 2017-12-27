Lorde Under Fire for Canceling Israel Concert: ‘Boycott This Bigot’

New Zealand pop star Lorde sparked intense backlash and calls for a boycott on social media this week after canceling a planned concert in Israel next summer due to pressure from the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The 21-year-old “Royals” singer was due to perform in Tel Aviv in June 2018 but reversed course and canceled the concert this week after coming under pressure from BDS, the hard-left movement which advocates for financial and cultural boycotts of Israel.

“I’ve received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show,” Lorde said in statement announcing her decision.

Actress Roseanne Barr reacted to the news by tweeting, “Boycott this bigot.”

Boycott this bigot: Lorde caves to BDS pressure, cancels Israel concert https://t.co/eugOCJPRBu — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 24, 2017

– READ MORE

