NFL Cancels Final ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Of Season

The NFL announced Tuesday that the final “Sunday Night Football” game of the season has been canceled, according to CNN.

The league had yet to announce who would play during the primetime game next Sunday, but with the chance that none of the matchups would have playoff implications for one or both of the teams, they opted not to schedule the game.

The other problem the league faced was broadcasting a game on New Year’s Eve, which would invite lower number of viewers traditionally on that night.

Instead, fans can settle in for seven games at kick-off at 1 p.m. eastern Sunday and a total of 9 games starting at 4:25 p.m. eastern time. – READ MORE

