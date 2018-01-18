London Police Investigating Third Misconduct Accusation Against Spacey

Kevin Spacey is under renewed public scrutiny after another man has told police that Spacey made inappropriate advances on him.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, reportedly went to the police in London on Dec. 13 after the Scotland Yard investigation into Spacey went public. The man alleged that Spacey assaulted him in Westminster more than 12 years ago in 2005.

Two men in London have already accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, where he was an artistic theater director at the Old Vic for over a decade. Police have gotten nearly two dozen complaints about Spacey from former employees at the theater. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A security company boss has accused Kevin Spacey of racism claiming the disgraced actor refused to shake hands with his predominantly black employees while on the set of House of Cards.

Earl Blue, 51, the head of VIP Protective Services, was hired by Knight Takes King Productions to manage on-set security during season one filming of the Netflix series in 2012.

He claims Spacey, who played lead character Frank Underwood in House of Cards, refused to acknowledge the black team members and even made racial slurs.

Blue said a group of black security guards were watching the trailer for the show when he heard the actor tell his personal security manager: ‘I don’t want n***ers watching my trailer.’

When Blue raised concerns with set managers about Spacey, who was referred to as ‘The Powers That Be’, he was told: ‘That’s just the way he is; we’ve got to keep him happy.’

And despite producers allegedly telling VIP Protective Services – who have provided security services for HBO in the past – that they were pleased with their work, their $1.1 million contract was not renewed. – READ MORE

A Norwegian royal has become the latest individual to accuse embattled actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, claiming that he touched him “right on the balls” during a party for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ari Behn, who was married to Princess Märtha Louise of Norway before their divorce last year, told Norwegian radio station P4 that Spacey proposed the pair go outside.

“We had a nice conversation, he was sat next to me,” Behn said. “After five minutes, he says ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette,’ and then he touched me right on the balls under the table.”

“I had black hair back then and was 10 years younger so was right up his alley,” he said, adding that “I got more than I bargained for.”