New Super PAC: “I AM GOING TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP”

“Send donations to reward my assassination of Donald J Trump,” the filer wrote.

A Chicago resident named Freddy Black has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to start super PAC called “I AM GOING TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP,” on Tuesday.

Mr. Black wrote in the FEC filing:

“Send donations to reward my assassination of Donald J Trump to: Freddy Black, 3001 S King Drive Apt 1118, Chicago IL 60616. Or to my IDOC Parole Agent Mr. Done Let”s get him assassinated in the next 24 hours!! Then I”ll kill all the KKK motherfuckers too” – READ MORE

Pro-ISIS internet channels are calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump’s son, Barron, and have shared personal details of the child’s life on its social media networks, including the address of his school, according to a media monitoring organization.

ISIS supporters, on a well-known Telegram channel, shared the name and address of Barron Trump’s school and are calling for backers of the terrorist organization to assassinate him, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI.

The initial message, sent on Nov. 21 by an ISIS supporter on Telegram, “called for the assassination of Barron Trump, and shared the name of the school that Barron attends along with a Google map pinpointing its location,” according to MEMRI, which shares images of this messages with reporters.