London attack: Second man arrested in connections with Parsons Green Tube attack

Police in London said early Sunday that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with Friday’s London subway attack.

A 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night in Hounslow in west London under the Terrorism Act, authorities said. No additional information was immediately available about the second suspect.

Previously, an 18-year-old man was arrested for possible involvement in the attack that injured 29 people.

Despite the arrests, Britain’s terror threat level remained at “critical” — the highest level — meaning authorities believe another attack may be imminent. – READ MORE