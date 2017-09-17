Kurt Eichenwald: Trump Would Let Kim Jong-Un Tour America’s Nuclear Facility For Praise (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor Kurt Eichenwald said on “AM Joy” Saturday that he thinks President Trump would let Kim Jong-Un tour America’s nuclear facilities in exchange for praise.

The segment was about Trump’s rumored decision to grant amnesty to DACA recipients in exchange for border security. Eichenwald made the case that Trump will do anything for praise, and doesn’t stick to solid principles.

Eichenwald said, “The people who are Trump supporters, who think that he cares about them–he doesn’t.” – READ MORE