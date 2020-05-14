Liz Cheney Praises Dr. Fauci, Says ‘all Americans Should Be Thanking Him’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) is speaking out in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Anthony Fauci, praising his efforts to help the White House combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney took to Twitter on Tuesday night with remarks about Fauci, insisting Americans should be thanking the top infectious disease expert for his work.

Cheney’s tweet came hours after Fauci’s testimony during the Senate hearing.

During the hearing, Fauci answered a series of questions about the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus. He was also asked his professional opinion on whether or not states are ready to reopen. – READ MORE

