Here Are All The Chinese “Propaganda” Centers Currently Operating In The US

Dozens of Chinese “propaganda” centers still operate across the United States, even as U.S. lawmakers debate how to hold the communist country accountable for withholding information about the coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan province.

For years, Campus Reform has reported on the number of Confucius Institutes on U.S. college campuses. Funded by the communist regime, these centers are marketed as Chinese language and culture centers. However, U.S. intelligence officials have warned that these centers are little more than “propaganda” arms of the communist country.

Even the former Chinese propaganda minister, Liu Yushan, wrote in a 2010 article for Chinese-state media:

“With regard to key issues that influence our sovereignty and safety, we should actively carry out international propaganda battles against issuers such as Tibet, Xinjiang, Taiwan, human rights and Falun Gong…

We should do well in establishing and operating overseas cultural centers and Confucius Institutes,” Politico reported in 2018.

While China and the U.S. disagree on most things, this appears to be one area in which officials from both countries share opinions.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a 2018 congressional hearing when asked about Confucius Institutes on college campuses, “The level of naïveté on the part of the academic sector about this creates its own issues. They’re exploiting the very open research and development environment that we have, which we all revere. But they’re taking advantage of it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --