LIVE FEED: Trader Joe’s Hostage Scene With Active Barricaded Shooter

Posted on by
Back Up Video Feed: Click Here

 

 A large number of police and rescue personnel responded to a Los Angeles supermarket Saturday, saying there is an “active barricaded suspect” inside.

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake neighborhood shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesman, says the man had fled from the scene after the Saturday afternoon shooting in South Los Angeles.

He says officers tried to pull the man over and were led on a pursuit. Lopez says the suspect shot multiple rounds at officers during the chase but no officers were struck.

At least one officer returned fire.

Lopez says the man crashed outside of the Trader Joe’s and then ran into the store.

Los Angeles police report 'active barricaded suspect' at Trader Joe's
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted there was an "active incident" at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area.

