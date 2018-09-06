    True Pundit

    LIVE FEED: ‘Active shooter’: Multiple people shot at Fifth Third Downtown

    Multiple people have been shot in what dispatch called an “active shooter” situation in Downtown Cincinnati at the Fountain Square Fifth Third location.

    The scene was announced as secure at about 9:15 a.m., but there are multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street

    One victim was located at 5th and Walnut streets, according to police.

    Another victim was located inside the nearby Graeter’s ice cream shop.

    A witness to the shooting said there were at least three people injured in the shooting.

    This story is developing.

    'There are fatalities,' 'gunman deceased': At least 5 injured in Downtown Cincinnati
    Dispatch traffic indicates the scene is secure and a suspect is in custody.

