LIVE FEED: ‘Active shooter’: Multiple people shot at Fifth Third Downtown

Multiple people have been shot in what dispatch called an “active shooter” situation in Downtown Cincinnati at the Fountain Square Fifth Third location.

The scene was announced as secure at about 9:15 a.m., but there are multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street

One victim was located at 5th and Walnut streets, according to police.

Another victim was located inside the nearby Graeter’s ice cream shop.

A witness to the shooting said there were at least three people injured in the shooting.

This story is developing. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1