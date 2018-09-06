OBAMA Threatens to Cancel Taxpayer-Funded Speech if his Contract & HUGE FEE is Publicly Released

Representatives for Barack Obama have threatened to cancel the former president’s upcoming paid speech at a Denmark university if details of his speaking contract are released to the public.

Obama will participate in a moderated question and answer session on Sept. 28 at the University of Southern Denmark before local business leaders, university students and local dignitaries, according to <a href=”https://www.businesskolding.dk/om-os/presserum/nyheder/president-barack-obama-to-visit-kolding” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Business Kolding</a>, the event’s organizer.

But the event has already sparked criticism from citizens of Denmark’s Kolding Municipality, which is providing 750,000 kroner, or $117,000, in taxpayer funds to support the behind-closed-doors event titled “A Conversation with President Barack Obama.”

But Pedersen said he has been kept in the dark by the event’s organizers regarding the total cost of hosting Obama’s talk.

When pressed by a local news outlet for more information, <a href=”https://www.bt.dk/samfund/obama-aflyser-besoeg-i-kolding-hvis-kontrakten-bliver-kendt” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Business Kolding</a> said the Obama would cancel the event outright if details surrounding his speaking contract were released to the public.

Despite efforts to keep the media in the dark, JydskeVestkyn estimates Obama will rake in up to two million kroner, or $312,000, for partaking in the event. <a href=”https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/obama-threatens-cancel-taxpayer-funded-speech-contract-publicly-released”>READ MORE</a>;

