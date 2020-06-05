LISTEN: Rapper Trina Rips ‘Animal’ Rioters; Presses Why Only Certain ‘Black Lives’ Matter

On Monday, famed rapper and radio host Trina, who is black, spoke out about the rioting taking place in Miami, ostensibly in protest of the death of George Floyd.

During the combative segment, Trina said the rioters were acting like “animals” that “escaped from a zoo,” noting that her friend, who has a son, had her small business destroyed during the protest.

Trina is facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights. “Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man..” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3bxiZoiexa — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

The rapper also pressed her co-host, fellow rapper Trick Daddy, about the lives of black people, like her own brother, lost at the hands of other black people. “The black lives that matter, right? The same black lives that are taken by the hands of other black people, those matter, too, huh?” she said, angrily.

“They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., that’s how I feel,” Trina said on the radio program. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.” – READ MORE

