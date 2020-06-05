Protesters Defend Looting, Destroying Businesses: It’s ‘Slavery Money’ (VIDEO)

In a video posted Monday, documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz went to the heart of the violent rioting in Minneapolis and spoke to the protesters.

“The media narrative has been that the protesters and the violence are distinct,” Horowitz prefaced the video, “but the vast majority of protesters that I spoke to, went out of their way to justify, in a non-socially distanced way, the anarchic orgy of violence.”

Protesting that quickly turned into dangerous and violent rioting broke out across the nation last week, following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer had his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, a moment captured in a video that went viral.

Throughout the video, the violent protesters justify their theft, bash America, suggest all cop “b****es” need to be killed, and, at one point, attack an old man trying to defend his property. (Luckily, Horowitz was able to diffuse the situation after gaining the protesters’ trust by likewise advocating “revolution.”) – READ MORE

