LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 8.26.20

‘Footloose’ Comes To Life In New York: Governor Cuomo Bans Dancing – Governor Cuomo has become Reverend Shaw Moore from the movie Footloose after issuing a new set of commands for New Yorkers that includes a ban on dancing.

This is not a joke. Syracuse.com reported the story. There is no dancing allowed in New York’s bars and restaurants, even at a wedding reception, according to the New York State Liquor Authority. – READ MORE

As Sweden’s COVID-19 Measures Hint At Herd Immunity, US Experts Rethink Lockdown Strategies – As Sweden continues to enjoy a falling COVID-19 infection rate, leading health experts have suggested the country’s decision not to lock down or require masks has resulted in herd immunity, according to MarketWatch.

“Strict rules do not work as people seem to break them,” said Arne Elofsson, a professor of biometrics at Stockholm University, adding “Sweden is doing fine.” – READ MORE

We Have All The Evidence We Need That Universal Mail-In Voting Would Be a Disaster –Last week, House Democrats passed a $25 billion bailout of the U.S. Postal Service that they say is necessary to help get them ready for the massive influx of mail-in ballots expected in the November election. They also aim to block various efforts they believe are being done to undermine the postal service, but are actually longstanding cost-saving measures to make the postal service more efficient

President Trump and Republicans have repeatedly warned that universal mail-in voting would be a disaster. This year, we’ve seen several elections done via mail that resulted in significant problems either due to voter error, counting issues, missing ballots, or outright fraud. – READ MORE

HCQ All Over Again: WaPo Trashes Blood Plasma COVID-19 Treatment After Trump Announces Breakthrough – Blood from people who recover from coronavirus could provide a treatment,” reported the Washington Post on March 27, just a couple weeks after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Just over a week later, the Washington Post reported again that while there was no vaccine yet for COVID-19, “we do have one potentially promising treatment to help people infected with the coronavirus: infusions of antibody-rich plasma from other patients who have had the disease and recovered.” – READ MORE

Protesters In Kenosha Torched ‘Much Of The Black Business District’ – Protesters ended up torching many black-owned businesses when they went on a rampage over the weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot Jacob Blake, who is black.

“Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of unrest sparked by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three young sons looked on,” Reuters reported on Tuesday. – READ MORE

California Looters Invade Wildfire Zone, Steal Firefighter’s Wallet, Drain Bank Account As He Battles Blaze – California wildfires, which have so far torched more than a million acres of land, including parts of the state’s historic redwood forest, have become a target for looters, and at least one firefighter had his bank account “drained” as he risked his life battling the historic blaze.

“California’s ongoing historic wildfires have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, and police said looters are taking advantage of the empty houses,” USA Today reported Monday. “In one case, a looter took advantage of an unoccupied car. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart on Sunday told reporters that a California firefighter’s marked vehicle was burglarized.” – READ MORE

Police Requests To Access Your Smart Speaker Are Up 72% Since 2016 – Amazon said it had received more than 3,000 requests for smart speaker user data from police earlier this year, according to a new article from Wired. Even more stunning, Amazon complied with the police’s requests on more than 2,000 occasions, forking over recordings and data that give law enforcement an ear into someone’s household.

This number marks a 72% increase in these types of requests from the same period in 2016 – the first time Amazon disclosed the data. The number of requests are up 24% year over year. – READ MORE

Young people can be intimidated by social media messages that use periods — yes, periods — since they apparently signal anger, linguists say – Social media messages using periods, believe it or not, can intimidate teens and young adults, who interpret such punctuation as a sign of anger, the Daily Mail reported, citing linguists. – READ MORE

