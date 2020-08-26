EXCLUSIVE: CDC Offering Parents Cash Bribes for Their Children’s Private Vaccine Records

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s scheme to grab your child’s private vaccine records continues and you can’t even imagine what they are up to this round. In a continuing saga, they keep calling Paine and getting deeper and deeper into trouble on the Thomas Paine Podcast. This time they offered cash in return for ‘voluntarily’ signing a release to turn over the private medical records of his children to the CDC. Listen to the call above.

The CDC — the corrupt and feckless government bureaucracy that brought you the COVID-19 scheme is building a database of your kids’ immunizations — or lack thereof. And bribing and tricking parents with tax money. What could go wrong? Listen above.

