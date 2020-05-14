LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 5.14.20

Listen to “PAINE in the Morning 5.14.20” on Spreaker.



List of officials who sought to ‘unmask’ Flynn released – Top Obama administration officials purportedly requested to “unmask” the identity of Michael Flynn during the presidential transition period, according to a list of names from that controversial process made public on Wednesday.

The list was declassified in recent days by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and then sent to GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, who made the documents public. The roster features top-ranking figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden — a detail sure to soon be raised in the bare-knuckle 2020 presidential race where Biden is now the Democrats’ presumptive nominee. – READ MORE

Los Angeles To Stay Locked Down Till August. California State University Cancels In-Person Fall Classes At All 23 Campuses. – Democrat-controlled Los Angeles County’s lock down orders will “with all certainty” continue to stay in place until August unless a “dramatic change in this virus or in the tools” becomes available.

“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, adding, “Based on all of the data that we’re looking at … we know with all certainty that we’ll be extending health officer orders for the next three months.” – READ MORE

Pelosi’s Bill Gives Massive Tax Break To The Rich In Mostly Blue States, Taxpayer Money To Illegal Aliens – Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her new $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package on Tuesday, which she reportedly crafted largely without bipartisan input, that includes a massive tax break for the super rich in predominately blue states and directs taxpayer money to illegal aliens.

“It is imperative that we address the needs of the American people with clarity on how we proceed,” Pelosi said on Tuesday afternoon. “That is why today House Democrats are introducing the HEROES Act, named for our heroes, whose provisions are largely based on the four previous bipartisan bills we have passed. The HEROES Act focus on three pillars, opening our economy safely and soon, honoring our heroes, and then putting much needed money into the pockets of the American people.” – READ MORE

There’s Plenty of Meat in America — For Those Who Can Afford It – While many regular American grocers are running out of meat, specialty food producers have plentiful supplies — for those who can afford it.

Production of luxe varieties like heritage pork, grass-fed beef and Amish-raised chicken are expanding at a time when coronavirus outbreaks at mammoth plants operated by Tyson Foods Inc. and Cargill Inc. have wiped out about 40% of conventional U.S. beef and pork capacity in recent weeks. – READ MORE

Your Boss Is Watching You: Work-From-Home Boom Leads To More Surveillance – After two weeks of working from her Brooklyn apartment, a 25-year-old e-commerce worker received a staffwide email from her company: Employees were to install software called Hubstaff immediately on their personal computers so it could track their mouse movements and keyboard strokes, and record the webpages they visited.

They also had to download an app called TSheets to their phones to keep tabs on their whereabouts during work hours. – READ MORE

$138 Million Government Contract Will Fund Production Of 500 Million Pre-Filled COVID-19 Vaccine “Injection Devices” – Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any stranger, two U.S. government agencies have taken things to an entirely new level. The U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have just put out a press release that is absolutely jaw dropping, but so far hardly anyone is talking about it. According to the press release, a 138 million dollar contract has been awarded to ApiJect Systems America for two projects known as “Project Jumpstart” and “RAPID USA”. Apparently the goal of these projects is to have vast numbers of “injection devices” ready to go once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. – READ MORE

WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries – At his May 12 press conference, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee laid out the plans for the statewide contact tracing initiative.

At timestamp 38:55 in the video of the press conference below, one reporter asked: “When it comes to contact tracing, how are you guys going to handle people or families who want to refuse to test or to self isolate? – READ MORE

Pennsylvania health official moved mother from nursing home as deaths skyrocketed –The health official responsible for overseeing nursing homes in Pennsylvania — where nearly 70 percent of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths have occurred — moved her elderly mother out of one of the facilities as deaths skyrocketed, a report said.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday that her 95-year-old mother requested to be moved out of a personal care home, a local ABC affiliate reported. – READ MORE