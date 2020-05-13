Pelosi’s Bill Gives Massive Tax Break To The Rich In Mostly Blue States, Taxpayer Money To Illegal Aliens

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her new $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package on Tuesday, which she reportedly crafted largely without bipartisan input, that includes a massive tax break for the super rich in predominately blue states and directs taxpayer money to illegal aliens.

“It is imperative that we address the needs of the American people with clarity on how we proceed,” Pelosi said on Tuesday afternoon. “That is why today House Democrats are introducing the HEROES Act, named for our heroes, whose provisions are largely based on the four previous bipartisan bills we have passed. The HEROES Act focus on three pillars, opening our economy safely and soon, honoring our heroes, and then putting much needed money into the pockets of the American people.”

Buried deep inside her bill is a measure that would “reinstate the so-called SALT itemized deduction for 2020 and 2021,” CNBC reported. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018, limited the amount of state and local tax deductions filers could claim on their tax returns to $10,000.”

The move would mostly benefit residents in high-tax states like California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — all of which are Democrat strongholds. – READ MORE

