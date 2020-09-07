LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 9.7.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘I’m The Public Face’: Here’s A List Of Lawmakers Who Broke COVID Rules – Lawmakers have mandated a variety of COVID restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic, but not all lawmakers have been willing to follow the rules.

Governors, mayors and state health departments have required that Americans wear masks, social distance, refrain from spending time in large groups, quarantine after traveling across state lines, stay home from church services and much more.- READ MORE

Biden Megadonor Owns The Atlantic And Reportedly Communicates Often With Reporter Behind Anonymously-Sourced Trump Bombshell – The Atlantic’s majority owner has donated over $1.2 million to Democratic candidates and political committees since 2019 while reportedly keeping in close contact with the magazine’s editor-in-chief, who published an anonymously-sourced story Thursday alleging that President Donald Trump denigrated fallen American soldiers. – READ MORE

10 Witnesses Go On The Record Stating Atlantic Report On Trump Denigrating Troops Is A Lie – Four more witnesses have gone on the record to say that The Atlantic’s anonymously-sourced report claiming President Donald Trump called dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers” is false, bringing the total to 10.

Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House Chief of Staff, shot down The Atlantic’s report, saying, “As you all can probably imagine, I have seen more than my share of outrageous (and false) attacks on the President over the last few years. But this whole injured soldiers thing really, really pushes the envelope.” – READ MORE

“Dead” Virus Cells Frequently Trigger “False Positives” In Most Common COVID Test, New Study Finds – That’s because new research from the University of Oxford’s Center for Evidence-Based Medicine and the University of the West of England has found that the swab-based technique used for most COVID-19 testing is at risk of returning “false positives” since copies of the virus’s RNA detected by the tests might simply be dead, inactive material from a weeks-old infection. Although patients infected with COVID-19 are typically only infectious for a week or less, tests can be triggered by virus genetic material left over from a weeks-old infection.

The team’s research involved analyzing 25 studies on the widely used polymerase chain reaction test. PCR tests use material collected with a swab – the most common type of test around the world, and especially in the US – then utilize a “genetic photocopying” technique that allows scientists to magnify the small sample of genetic material collected, which they can then analyze for signs of viral RNA. – READ MORE

Cuomo Sends SWAT Team To College Because Of COVID – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent a SWAT Team to help the State University of New York (SUNY) Oneonta deal with a COVID-19 cluster, according to a Sunday school press release. – READ MORE

UN Forced To Admit Gates-Funded Vaccine Is Causing Polio Outbreak In Africa – It’s important to note that the oral polio vaccine being pushed on to the African population by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a consortium which is supported and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

All of this should be a cause for concern, especially with western governments and transnational pharmaceutical giant all rushing to roll-out their new Gates-funded experimental coronavirus vaccine for the global population. – READ MORE

Portland Riot: 50+ Arrested as Fire Bombs, Rocks, and Mortars Thrown at Police – Multiple fire bombs, mortars, rocks, and other objects rained down on law enforcement officers during Saturday night’s street riot in Portland, Oregon, according to police.

As Breitbart News reported, the rioting started just after 9 PM and quickly descended into violent chaos. Fifty rioters were arrested in the hours that followed. – READ MORE

“BLM” Rioters “Shut Down” Restaurants In Rochester, Smash Bank Windows In Manhattan, During Latest Night Of Mayhem (VIDEO) – While mainstream media outlets like the New York Times largely neglected to cover the goings-on in Rochester, New York, last night, independent and local reporters were on the scene to document the chaos as agitator-fueled unrest engulfed yet another small post-industrial American city.

One reporter who was on-hand to document the scene tweeted video of a gang of “peaceful Black Lives Matter activists” barging into a restaurant, terrifying diners, flipping chairs and screaming at people. Apparently, they did this to multiple establishments across town. – READ MORE

It’s Being Projected That Over 50 Million Americans Will Be Fighting Hunger By Year-End – Has there ever been a time in your life when you haven’t had enough food to make it through the week? If you have never experienced this, you are extremely fortunate. Even during the best of times, millions of Americans struggle with hunger, and these definitely are not the best of times. Because of all the crazy things that have happened so far in 2020, large numbers of people have been forced into dramatic lifestyle changes. Many Americans have deeply cut their food budgets due to a lack of income, others are now only eating one or two meals a day, and we are seeing more demand at food banks around the country than we ever have before.

It is quite obvious that massive numbers of people are really hurting, and Bloomberg is reporting that it is being projected that the number of Americans that are “fighting hunger” will rise to “more than 50 million” by the end of this calendar year… – READ MORE

