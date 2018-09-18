Lisa Page: It’s Possible ‘There Would Be Literally Nothing’ to Russia Collusion Story Before Mueller Appointment

In the closed-door section of her testimony, revealed for the first time in Sunday’s Fox News report, Page confirmed that Strzok meant there was no proof of collusion. “I think this represents that even as far as May 2017, we still couldn’t answer the question,” Page, who had been attached to the FBI’s investigation of Russian election interference for nine months, told Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX).

“No, I don’t think so. I think it’s a reflection of us still not knowing,” Page said when Ratcliffe pressed her on the texts’ meaning, but then added:

It still existed in the scope of possibility that there would be literally nothing, probably not nothing nothing, as we probably knew more than that by that point. But in the scheme of the possible outcomes, the most serious one obviously being crimes serious enough to warrant impeachment; but on the other scale that, you know, maybe an unwitting person was, in fact, involved in the release of information, but it didn’t ultimately touch any senior, you know, people in the administration or on the campaign. And so the text just sort of reflects that spectrum [Emphasis added]. – READ MORE

Newly surfaced text messages between former FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that refer to government employees “leaking like mad” in the runup to the Russia collusion probe are a “disaster and embarrassment” to the Department of Justice, President Trump tweeted Thursday.

The text messages, first reported by Fox News on Wednesday, are the latest evidence to bolster Trump’s claim that elements within the government were trying to undermine him when Special Counsel Robert Mueller launched his probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Fox News report.

More text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are a disaster and embarrassment to the FBI & DOJ. This should never have happened but we are learning more and more by the hour. “Others were leaking like mad” in order to get the President! …….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Fox News on Wednesday obtained new text messages between Strzok and Page dated Dec. 15, 2016. The texts were part of a lengthy exchange, and appeared to reveal a potential operation to leak for “political purposes.” – READ MORE