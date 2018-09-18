Flake Gets Cold Feet on Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) has signaled that he may be getting cold feet on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of allegations that the nominee sexually assaulted a woman when they both were in high school some 35 years ago.

Flake (pictured above left) told The Washington Post on Sunday that he supports postponing a vote scheduled for Thursday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I’ve made it clear that I’m not comfortable moving ahead with the vote on Thursday if we have not heard her side of the story or explored this further,” he told The Post.

A few other Republican senators have expressed apprehension.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said he supports a delay — and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told CNN that it is something the committee should consider.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel "in any way the committee deems appropriate" in order to "defend my integrity."