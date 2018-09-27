    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s Epic Torching of Hypocrital Senate Dems has Americans Everywhere Cheering

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Lindsey Graham had his “Mr. Smith goes to Washington” moment today in the Kavanaugh hearing when he went nuclear against both Feinstein and the Democrats over what they’ve put both Kavanaugh and his accusers through by handling it this way.

    Someone said today that Lindsey Graham has found his voice. Boy is that ever true in this clip. I’ve never heard Graham more impassioned about something in all the years I’ve been watching this.

    READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    WATCH: Lindsey Graham goes NUCLEAR at Feinstein and Democrats during Kavanaugh hearing!!!
    WATCH: Lindsey Graham goes NUCLEAR at Feinstein and Democrats during Kavanaugh hearing!!!

    Lindsey Graham had his “Mr. Smith goes to Washington” moment today in the Kavanaugh hearing when he went nuclear against both Feinstein and the Democrats over what they’ve put bot…

    The Right Scoop The Right Scoop
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: