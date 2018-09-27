WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s Epic Torching of Hypocrital Senate Dems has Americans Everywhere Cheering

Lindsey Graham had his “Mr. Smith goes to Washington” moment today in the Kavanaugh hearing when he went nuclear against both Feinstein and the Democrats over what they’ve put both Kavanaugh and his accusers through by handling it this way.

Someone said today that Lindsey Graham has found his voice. Boy is that ever true in this clip. I’ve never heard Graham more impassioned about something in all the years I’ve been watching this.

LINDSEY GRAHAM angrily points at Democrats: “What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020….. This is the most unethical scam since I’ve been in politics.” pic.twitter.com/nrKmAQyQ5m — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 27, 2018

