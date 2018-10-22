Lindsey Graham would continue Justice Department-FBI probe as Judiciary Committee chairman

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Sunday he would continue to investigate the Justice Department and the FBI’s actions ahead of the 2016 election, if Republicans hold the Senate and he becomes chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Mr. Graham praised the work House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, and Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, in their probe of the Trump dossier’s connection to a wiretap warrant on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page.

The two chairman also will interview Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday about his having signed off on the warrant, as well as reports he offered to wear a wire to record President Trump in order to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“I want the House to keep doing what they are doing and if Nancy Pelosi takes over, all this goes away,” Mr. Graham told Fox News on Sunday. “We are not going to turn our back on this. If I’m chairman, we are going to get to the bottom of this.”

Mr. Goodlatte, who is retiring, said the Justice Department’s inspector general is also an option to continue the probe into the conduct surrounding the 2016 election if Democrats were to take the House and not continue his committee’s investigation. – READ MORE