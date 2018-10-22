IRONY: Durbin thinks Republicans can’t win on issues so they resort to personal attacks

Sen. Dick Durbin became the latest high-ranking Democrat to rebuke calls from some members of his party to eschew civility in favor of confrontational politics in the run-up to November’s midterm elections.

Speaking on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Durbin, D-Ill., didn’t name any names, but said going negative was not the message that Democrats should be sending as they look to take control of one or both of the houses of Congress this November.

“I don’t think it’s a message that carries the day,” Durbin said. “Republicans can’t win on those issues, so they get personal.”

Durbin’s comments come just weeks after former Attorney General Eric Holder drew sharp criticism from conservatives – and even some Democrats – for trying to turn Michelle Obama’s famous “when they go low, we go high” appeal on its head. – READ MORE