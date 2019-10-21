Lindsey Graham Spoke with Trump, Says He’s ‘Increasingly Optimistic’ About Syria

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had been a vocal critic recently of President Donald Trump for his decision to take a small number of American troops out of northern Syria.

But on Sunday morning, the Republican senator said he’s “increasingly optimistic that we can have some historic solutions in Syria that have eluded us for years if we play our cards right.”

The GOP lawmaker made his remarks on the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had spent the past week or so critical of Trump’s decision to move troops out, feeling it would leave the area incredibly vulnerable.

But he said he talked with Trump on Saturday night about the objectives in Syria — and felt encouraged by their discussion over the fight against ISIS terrorists in that region.

“This is completely different than what you have been saying all week,” Bartiromo said to him after he made his “increasingly optimistic” remarks. – READ MORE