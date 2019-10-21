O’Rourke Again Compares Trump Administration to Hitler’s Third Reich (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday repeated his comparison of the Trump administration to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.

“There is so much that is resonant of the Third Reich in this administration. Whether it is attempting to ban all people of one religion and saying that Muslims are somehow inherently dangerous or defective or disqualified,” O’Rourke said. “Outside of Nazi Germany, it is hard for me to find another modern democracy that had the audacity to say something like this and then this idea from Goebbels and Hitler that the bigger the lie and the more often you repeat it, the more likely people are to believe it. That is Donald Trump to a tee.”

O’Rourke appeared on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation, where host Al Sharpton asked him about President Donald Trump reversing his decision to have the G-7 summit at his Florida Doral resort and how he would deal with an “empty five-day cease fire commitment from Turkey.” – READ MORE