Lindsey Graham: ‘Not One Vote’ Among Senate Republicans To Oust Trump

Impeachment of the president is a two-step process. First, the House votes to impeach, which, in a criminal court, would be analogous to handing down an indictment. Then the Senate holds what amounts to a trial. If convicted, the president is removed from office and the vice president takes over. If acquitted, he would return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as if nothing had ever happened.

(…)

But, problem. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says not only do the Democrats not have 20, they don’t have a single vote.

“You have to accept that President Trump is president,” Graham said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Hannity” show.

“That’s the problem. They don’t accept that President Trump won the election, and America hates a sore loser as much as any country on the planet. This is an unfair process being driven by sore losers and there is not one vote in the United States Senate to impeach President Trump based on this phone call because he did nothing wrong,” the South Carolina Republican said.

The senator quickly corrected himself, saying there is not one vote “among Republicans” in the Senate. – READ MORE