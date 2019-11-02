Donald Trump Mocks Beto O’Rourke for Quitting 2020 Campaign: ‘That Poor Bastard’

President Donald Trump bid farewell to Beto O’Rourke on Friday, noting that the former Texas Congressman had ended his presidential campaign.

“Oh did you hear? Beto, ah, that poor bastard, poor pathetic guy,” Trump said. “He was pathetic.”

O’Rourke announced Friday evening that he had ended his campaign, just hours before Trump took the stage in Mississippi for a campaign rally.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“He quit like a dog,” Trump said. “When he quit, I said, ‘See? People think this is easy, it’s not so easy.’”

He mocked O’Rourke for telling Vanity Fair magazine that he was “born” to be president when he first announced his campaign.

"He said that he was born for it right?" Trump asked mockingly, "He was born from heaven and came down and, in that case, some really, really bad things happened, because he made a fool out himself."