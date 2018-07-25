Lindsey Graham Loves Trump’s Iran Tweet: ‘There’s A New Sheriff In Town’

On Monday, appearing on Fox News’ “The Story” with Martha MacCallum, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham staunchly defended the fiery tweet issued by President Trump toward Iran, asserting, “President Trump is letting the Iranian president know there is a new sheriff in town.”

Graham started by explaining that the Iran nuclear deal was never a treaty, saying, “The Iran nuclear deal went to the Congress and it was rejected in a bipartisan fashion, but we didn’t get 60 votes. It was voted on in the House in a bipartisan vote of rejection. It’s not a treaty. Trump is not bound by the worst deal since Munich.”

He continued by referencing the tough speech Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made on Sunday targeting the despotic and theocratic Iranian regime, and the willingness of former President Barack Obama to “crawl through glass to get this deal with the Ayatollah.”

So I am so pleased that Pompeo made the Reagan speech toward Iran like Reagan made toward the Soviet Union. I am so pleased that President Trump is letting the Iranian president know there is a new sheriff in town. Everything Obama did, did not work. He would crawl through glass to get this deal with the Ayatollah, who took all the money, not the people. We are on the verge of history here. The Trump doctrine when it comes to Iran was Ronald Reagan’s doctrine when it came to the Soviet Union.– READ MORE

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin called out President Donald Trump’s all-caps tweet aimed at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The ladies of “The View,” were concerned with how agressive his message was, and Hostin even questioned his true motives.

“Wars do boost low presidential ratings,“ she said. ”Wars have a way of pulling the country together.”

“We saw it with President George W. Bush — his overall job approval skyrocketed at 13 points,” she said. “Same with his dad. George H.W. Bush saw his job approval rating jumped 18 points to 82 percent with the start of the Gulf War.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1