Woman Set Kidnapped Baby Boy On FIRE, Left Him To Die On Train Tracks, Police Say

Louisiana law enforcement officials arrested 25-year-old Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith over the weekend and charged her with the first-degree murder of a six-month-old baby who was kidnapped and set on fire.

At 9 p.m. on July 17, two people came to Hanna Barker’s trailer door and sprayed her in the face with what she claims was mace which led to her instinctively fleeing the scene.

When Barker returned home, her six-month-old baby, Levi Cole Ellerbe, was missing.

Police began an immediate search for the infant but quickly received a call about a fire near a railroad that was nearby. When they arrived, they discovered Levi, who had been severely burned, and rushed him to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he died hours later from the burns. – READ MORE

