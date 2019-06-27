Lindsey Graham Celebrates Trump After Dem Debate. Avenatti Hurls Homophobic Tweet At Him.

On Wednesday night, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) watched the Democratic presidential debate and decided that the candidates were so terrible that he had a better idea, tweeting, “After tonight’s #DemocraticDebate…….that whole Trump 3rd term thing is looking better and better.”

After tonight’s #DemocraticDebate…….that whole Trump 3rd term thing is looking better and better.



😁 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 27, 2019

Who knew? @LindseyGrahamSC can tweet and perform fellatio at the same time. https://t.co/Rs3xjBeu9b — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 27, 2019

That triggered arch-partisan and inveterate Trump-hater Michael Avenatti, who has had his own troubles of late, including being indicted by a grand jury, to fire off an insult redolent with homophobia, sniping, “Who knew? @LindseyGrahamSC can tweet and perform fellatio at the same time.” – READ MORE