Trump Campaign Team Slams Dems, Calls Debate the ‘Best Argument for President Trump’s Re-Election’

President Donald Trump’s campaign team didn’t pull any punches following the first round of the Democratic presidential primary debates.

Campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany released a statement following the debate, writing:

This debate was the best argument for President Trump’s re-election and should really be counted as an in-kind contribution to the President’s campaign. The Democrats proposed a radical government takeover of American society that would demolish the American dream so many are gaining access to under the growing Trump economy. The far-left, socialist policies Democrats embraced tonight were akin to a mutual political suicide pact. They want to throw 200 million people off their current private healthcare plans, put them into a government-run system that would eliminate choice, and crush innocent Americans with an enormous tax burden to pay for it.

McEnany wasn’t the only Republican official to bash the Democrats after the first primary debate. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel took to Twitter to call out the far-left trajectory of the first debate, as did Republican Party spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington. – READ MORE