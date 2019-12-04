Lindsey Graham blasts Dems’ treatment of Trump: ‘Salem witches got a better deal’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., attacked House Democrats’ handling of the on-going impeachment inquiry Wednesday, suggesting next week’s scheduled second wave of hearings would be an unfair process for President Trump.

“Let me see if I have this right,” Graham tweeted. “Jerry Nadler is inviting President Trump to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings — after all the facts were gathered in Schiff’s Intel Committee — where the president’s team was shut out.

He added that “Salem witches got a better deal than this!” Graham was referring to an invitation from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to the president to participate in the next round of public hearings, set for Dec. 4.

In a follow-up tweet, the senator indicated the hearings would lack due process if they didn’t allow Trump’s team to call witnesses.

“QUESTION: Will President Trump’s team be allowed to call witnesses and introduce evidence at the House Judiciary Committee? If not, square this with due process,” he said. – READ MORE