Conway: No ‘brighter contrast’ than Dems holding impeachment hearing with Trump at NATO summit

The contrast between House Democrats and President Trump will be on full display for the American people this week, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway argued Monday on “America’s Newsroom.”

Conway pointed out that the House Judiciary Committee will kick off the second phase of impeachment hearings while Trump meets with world leaders at the NATO summit. She said voters will have a “split-screen” view of each side’s agenda.

“You cannot think of a bigger, brighter contrast. The president is on his way to NATO, where he has secured over $130 billion in additional NATO funds from NATO members and you have the Democrats, who are doing basically nothing for the American people and are trying to impeach a president three years running. … The Democrats can’t take a minute to pass infrastructure, reduce drug prices, keep this Trump economy humming along. He’s over at NATO and they’re trying to impeach him. America sees the split-screen government,” she told host Bill Hemmer.

Conway said the White House still believes the impeachment proceedings are an "illegitimate and unconstitutional process" and the first round of Intelligence Committee hearings failed to provide evidence of a crime.