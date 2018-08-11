Linda Sarsour Linked to Father of New Mexico Jihadi Who Allegedly Trained Kids to Shoot Up Schools

Left-wing Islamic Activist Linda Sarsour Reportedly Has Ties To The Father Of The Man Arrested For Allegedly Training Children To Carry Out School Shootings On A New Mexico Compound.

Police arrested Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, last week for allegedly holding a series of weapons training sessions on a Taos, New Mexico, compound where authorities say they found 11 children living in squalor.

Linda Sarsour, a prominent Democratic activist who helped organize the Women’s March on Washington, called Imam Wahhaj a “mentor” at an Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) conference in 2017:

"Islam has made me love people." ~ Imam Siraj #RIS2016 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 25, 2016

Had a dream last night that I was chillin on my Brooklyn stoops with Imam Siraj, @ImamSuhaibWebb and @DawudWalid. It was awesome. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) April 8, 2014

Imam Siraj Wahhaj is Black American and most loved religious leader amongst diverse groups of Muslims. #blackmuslimfuture — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 20, 2014

@GMUPatriot13 Imam Siraj is an amazing man. I have prayed at Masjid Taqwa a few times but it's far from where I live. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 15, 2012

@DebbiAlmontaser #taqwa30 – "may every stone in every masjid Imam Siraj helped build make dua 4 him now & hereafter." pic.twitter.com/Qd6YrJVk — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 17, 2011

My favorite person in this room, that’s mutual, is Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has been a mentor, and motivator and encourager of mine, someone who has taught me to speak truth to power and not worry about the consequences, someone who has taught me we are on this earth to please Allah, and only Allah, that we are not here to please any man or women on this Earth, so I’m grateful to you, Imam Siraj … I’m grateful to you Imam Siraj, God bless you and protect you for a long time because we need you now more than ever.

Sarsour has not only praised Imam Wahhaj for helping shape her views about Islam, but she has also shared a stage with him at several conferences held by ISNA and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) — both organizations with ties to the global Muslim Brotherhood. – READ MORE

The father of a missing 3-year-old who was arrested at a New Mexico compound linked to “extremist Muslims” last week was training children to commit school shootings, court documents filed on Wednesday revealed.

Prosecutors allege Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, was conducting weapons training on the compound, where 11 children were found hungry and living in squalor. They asked Wahhaj, who appeared in court on Wednesday, be held without bail.

Authorities raided the compound on Friday after a monthslong search investigating the disappearance of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a boy with severe medical issues who went missing from Georgia in December. – READ MORE

