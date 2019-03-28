LIKE IT NEVER HAPPENED: Jussie Smollett Case ‘Wiped’ From Cook County Clerk’s Database

The Jussie Smollett case took a shocking turn on Tuesday when the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dropped all the charges against the “Empire” actor and ordered the case to be sealed.

Now the Cook County clerk’s office has told ABC News that no written motions were filed as part of the dismissal and the case had already been removed from their database.

“Cook County clerk’s office tells @ABC they were shocked that no written motions were filed with the court in connection with today’s surprising dismissal in the Smollett case. On top of that, the case has been wiped off their database as if it never existed,” tweeted ABC’s senior national correspondent, Terry Moran.View image on Twitter

The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported earlier Wednesday morning that the Chicago Police Department released “complete but redacted” files relating to the case as part of a Freedom of Information Act request from WGN News and CWB Chicago. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told ABC these would be the only files released. – READ MORE