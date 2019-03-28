FBI Is ‘Reviewing’ Circumstances Surrounding Dismissal Of Criminal Charges Against Smollett, Report Says

Multiple law enforcement officials told a local ABC News reporter Rob Elgas on Wednesday that they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of criminal charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

“Two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter tell @ABC the FBI is *reviewing* circumstances surrounding dismissal of criminal charges against Jussie Smollett,” Elgas tweeted. “ABC News is told this is not an investigation. It is a ‘review’ or ‘inquiry’.”

"As the @ABC7Chicago I-Team revealed this morning, records obtained from the Chicago police file on the Smollett case show the FBI was already involved in part of the investigation," Elgas continued. "In that report it was revealed that CPD forwarded a copy of a search warrant pertaining to Jussie Smollett's Apple iCloud account to an FBI analyst."