‘Like a Scene Out of Hell’: Armed BLM Rioters Loot, Pillage, and Burn Kenosha Following Police Shooting (VIDEO)

In the name of Black Lives Matter, rioters shut down the streets in Kenosha, Wisc., setting trucks on fire, patrolling the streets with semi-automatic rifles, and ransacking nearby businesses. The riot followed the release of a viral video showing Kenosha police repeatedly shooting a black man who resisted arrest and reached into his truck. The man, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, appears to have a violent history. Blake is in critical condition at a nearby hospital, according to police.

Rioters mobbed the police station and reportedly lobbed an incendiary device at the cops before police scattered them. Then the rioters took to the streets.

BLM rioters have completely torched this local small business building in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/bPIcjXbi0G — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Multiple businesses set a flame by BLM rioters in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9gRNGrKpFa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Like a scene out of hell, this is what BLM rioters have produced in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/WjskzyRH5b — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to a domestic incident at about 5 p.m., and the incident resulted in a shooting. “Officers provided immediate aid to the person. The person was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. The person is in serious condition.”

Kenosha Police called upon the Kenosha Sherriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate the matter, so as to avoid impropriety. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will investigate the shooting. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --