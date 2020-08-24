VIDEO: Mob cheers when cop gets ‘bricked’ in head, falls face-first on Kenosha street amid violent outrage over police shooting

Cellphone video captured the moment a law enforcement officer fell face-first on a Kenosha, Wisconsin, street, apparently after being hit in the head with an object Sunday night amid violent outrage over a police-involved shooting of a black man hours earlier.

The clip shows the chaotic scene on a residential street: At least two fires and scuffles on front lawns as a crowd mills around a few officers.

Longer clip of the incident in Kenosha, WI involving molotov cocktails and other assaults on police officers. pic.twitter.com/Bmue3koh00 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

Officers then appear to respond to a crashing sound and move down the street in front of a police cruiser when a thud is heard and one officer falls face-first on the street.

Onlookers at first react in shock as fellow officers attend to the injured officer: “He just got bricked! He just got bricked!” one observer exclaims. – READ MORE

