Liberals Send Female Senate Democrats ‘Pee-Proof’ Underwear to Oppose Trump’s SCOTUS Pick

Liberals are sending care packages to female Democratic senators to oppose Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, including “pee-proof” underwear to use in their opposition to President Trump’s court pick.

THINX and Icon, the companies behind the “period sex blanket” and absorbent underwear for bladder leaks, sent “endurance packages” to senators Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.).

“THINX and Icon create underwear that champion and support bodies throughout different stages of life,” according to a press release sent by Unbendable Media, a public relations firm. “From first periods to post-menopause and all the little leaks in between, THINX and Icon aim to empower their customers with sustainable solutions, all while breaking taboos around menstruation and bladder leaks.”

The companies said they were sending female Democratic senators urine absorbent underwear to “prepare them for hearings and other potential roadblock attempts in efforts to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

The underwear will help them “protect women’s rights” by blocking Kavanaugh’s appointment, according to the press release. – READ MORE

Despite the doom and gloom put out by the Left regarding President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Americans, by a narrow margin, still want him confirmed.

A new Gallup poll found Americans’ initial views on Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be divided, but a slight majority still wants him to be confirmed. The poll, conducted in the five days after Trump nominated Kavanaugh, found that 41% of respondents want the judge to be confirmed, compared to 37% who do not.

“This four-percentage-point margin is slimmer than any Gallup has measured in its initial read on 10 prior nominees since 1987,” wrote Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones. “On average, the margin in favor of confirming the nominee in these polls has been 23 points, 49% to 26%.” – READ MORE

The Latino Coalition, a “leading, national non-partisan advocacy organization representing Hispanic businesses and consumers,” released a statement on Tuesday supporting Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is an exemplary individual and an extremely qualified legal constitutionalist with a record of ruling against the kind of regulatory overreach that can be chilling to America’s entrepreneurs,” said TLC Chairman and former U.S. SBA Administrator Hector Barreto. “The Latino Coalition urges the Senate to put partisanship aside in order to quickly confirm Judge Kavanaugh. We believe he will protect the rights of all Americans, including the small-business owners who suffer most when government goes beyond its constitutional bounds.”

The Latino Coalition is a non-profit national organization founded by Hispanic business owners across the nation in 1995 to “develop policies and solutions relevant to Latinos.” – READ MORE

