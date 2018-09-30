Liberal Tolerance: Actress Ellen Barkin Only Wants to Be Around ‘Like-Minded Thinkers’ After Kavanaugh Vote

Barkin addressed her tweet to the “scum of the earth,” presumably people questioning Dr. Christine Ford’s testimony.

“Dear scum of the earth,In case sum haven’t noticed, i am not looking to make any new friends right now,” she wrote. “i don’t care what you think, not now. let me rest. leave me alone with like-minded thinkers until i can see again.”

The 64-year-old, who has starred in and produced dozens of low to mid-range films, also made comments about how Kavanaugh's behavior made her sure he was guilt whilse also reminding of her own rapist.

“Lock up your daughters,” musician and actress Bette Midler warned folks on Twitter on Friday.

The warning was part of a meltdown presumably caused by the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

LOCK UP YOUR DAUGHTERS. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 28, 2018

"Another horrible day in US politics. A brief reminder, however, that the Supreme Court is supposed to be made up of the wisest people in the land, not the most ideological. Did you see much wisdom on display today?" she had previously tweeted about the Thursday hearing at which Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, testified.