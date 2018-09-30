HOUSE JUDICIARY SUBPOENAS FUSION GPS CO-FOUNDER GLENN SIMPSON

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday issued a subpoena to Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that commissioned the Steele dossier on the Trump campaign.

Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the Judiciary panel’s chairman, announced the subpoena on Twitter.

As part of our joint investigation into decisions made by DOJ in 2016, today I subpoenaed Glenn Simpson to appear for a deposition. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) September 28, 2018

Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter, will likely face questions over his involvement in the dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign. His hiring of Nellie Ohr, the wife of Justice Department official Nellie Ohr, is also a likely topic of discussion. – READ MORE

A spokesman for left-wing billionaire financier George Soros is acknowledging that he indirectly funded Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Steele dossier

Sources have told The Daily Caller News Foundation in the past that Soros helped fund Fusion’s post-election work on Russian interference in the election process

Soros’ spokesman told The Washington Post that Soros donated to the Democracy Integrity Project, a group founded by a former staffer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Michael Vachon, the Soros aide, told Washington Post columnist David Ignatius that Soros provided a grant to a nonprofit group called the Democracy Integrity Project.

That organization, which was formed in 2017 by Daniel Jones, a former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, paid Fusion GPS as a contractor to continue an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. READ MORE: