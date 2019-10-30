Liberal singer John Legend to release a ‘woke’ version of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

Leftist singer John Legend has teamed up with fellow “The Voice” judge Kelly Clarkson to release a new “woke” version of the now-controversial holiday song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Vanity Fair reported that Legend penned updated lyrics with writer and actress Natasha Rothwell, and Clarkson has joined Legend in recording the classic duet. According to Vulture, the standalone single is set to be released just in time for Christmas.

Legend has given a short sample of some of his politically-correct version:

Clarkson sings, “What will my friends think…”

To which Legend responds, “I think they should rejoice,”

Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?’

Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.” – READ MORE